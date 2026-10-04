Browns WR Jerry Jeudy ‘Could Be Had’ In Trade

According to Adam Schefter, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy “could be had” in a trade before the in-season deadline this year.

Schefter points out the Browns have gotten a lot of production from first-round WR KC Concepcion and second-round WR Denzel Boston, which is squeezing out Jeudy.

He had just three catches for 36 yards in Thursday’s win over the Steelers, and it was his best game of the season so far.

Jeudy has two years left on an affordable deal and should have real value to other receiver-needy teams. As the Browns continue their rebuild, it makes sense to collect more chips, whether they need to trade up for a quarterback in 2027 or continue to build the roster around him.

We examined some potential landing spots for Jeudy back in August.

Jeudy, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He finished out the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed. However, Denver traded him to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round picks.

He then signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the team.

In 2026, Jeudy has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded five catches on eight targets for 62 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jeudy as the news is available.