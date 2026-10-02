Browns DT Mason Graham To Miss Few Weeks With MCL & Ankle Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, Browns DT Mason Graham is expected to miss a “few weeks” with an MCL and ankle sprain based on his preliminary evaluation.

Earlier this morning, Rapoport reported that the early belief is that Graham “dodged a bullet” and avoided a significant knee injury after leaving Week 4’s win over the Steelers.

Rapoport confirmed that Graham’s MRI revealed good news, and the hope is that he avoided a long-term injury. Based on the timeline, it appears that the defensive lineman will avoid the injured reserve, which would cause him to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Graham, 23, was a four-star prospect ranked 25th among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to the University of Michigan in September 2021 and enrolled early in January 2022.

Graham was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023 and 2024.

The Browns used the No. 5 overall pick in round one on Graham. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $40,874,192 fully-guaranteed contract that includes a $26,366,684 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Graham has appeared in three games for the Browns and has accrued 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.