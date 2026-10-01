Browns DL Mason Graham Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Browns DL Mason Graham suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Graham was helped off the field and immediately went into the blue tent. He later went to the locker room for further observation before being eventually ruled out of the game.

Graham, 23, was a four-star prospect ranked 25th among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to the University of Michigan in September 2021 and enrolled early in January 2022.

Graham was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023 and 2024.

The Browns used the No. 5 overall pick in round one on Graham. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $40,874,192 fully-guaranteed contract that includes a $26,366,684 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Graham has appeared in three games for the Browns and has accrued 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.