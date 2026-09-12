Browns Elevate CB D’Angelo Ross & LB Nathaniel Watson For Week 1

The Browns announced that they have elevated CB D’Angelo Ross and LB Nathaniel Watson for Week 1 of the regular season.

Ross, 29, went undrafted out of New Mexico in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. However, Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

From there, Ross joined the Texans and returned on multiple one-year deals. The Browns claimed him off waivers last season.

In 2025, Ross appeared in three games for the Texans, but did not record a statistic.