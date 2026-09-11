NFL Transactions: Friday 9/11

By
Nate Bouda
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Browns

  • Browns waived WR Jamari Thrash from injured reserve.
  • Browns released DT Tyreak Sapp from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

Commanders

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Xavier Gipson to the practice squad.
  • Eagles placed WR Danny Gray on the practice squad injured list.

Falcons

  • Falcons waived LB Malik Verdon from injured reserve.

Lions

  • Lions released DE Levi Onwuzurike.
  • Lions released DT Tyre West from the practice squad.

Packers

Texans

  • Texans signed DT Jaden Crumedy from the Packers’ practice squad.
  • Texans placed DT Kayden McDonald on injured reserve.

Titans

Vikings

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