NFL Transactions: Friday 9/11

Browns
- Browns waived WR Jamari Thrash from injured reserve.
- Browns released DT Tyreak Sapp from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders released T D.J. Humphries.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Xavier Gipson to the practice squad.
- Eagles placed WR Danny Gray on the practice squad injured list.
Falcons
- Falcons waived LB Malik Verdon from injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions released DE Levi Onwuzurike.
- Lions released DT Tyre West from the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers released WR Bo Melton.
Texans
- Texans signed DT Jaden Crumedy from the Packers’ practice squad.
- Texans placed DT Kayden McDonald on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans waived G Garrett Dellinger.
- Titans claimed G Atonio Mafi off waivers from the Raiders.
Vikings
- Vikings waived RB Jermar Jefferson from injured reserve.
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