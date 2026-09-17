NFC Notes: Colston Loveland, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Lions Restructures, Packers

Bears

Bears TE Colston Loveland failed to record a catch in Week 1 despite leading the team in routes with 33. Chicago OC Press Taylor isn’t worried about Loveland’s workload because of the variety of ways he can affect the game and the way he carries himself regardless of production.

“We had plenty of opportunities where he was the primary. I think there were two balls thrown his way that we had an opportunity to hook up on that we didn’t,” Taylor said, via Courtney Cronin. “Then there were a number of other times where the call, he was the primary and the ball just didn’t find him. The great thing about Colston is that’s not a guy you worry about at all. You go back to Swifty’s touchdown at the end of the third quarter there, and Colston puts his man on the ground. That’s just something where, when you’ve gone through three quarters and you have no touches so far and you continue to fight and continue to help others get in the end zone — — you wouldn’t have known if he had 10 catches or zero catches at the end of the game in the locker room from the way he was, as excited as he is for the offensive success.”

Lions

Packers

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, attorneys for Packers RB Josh Jacobs ‘ ex-girlfriend filed a motion on Tuesday to seal evidence and discovery materials in the criminal case involving Jacobs.

‘ ex-girlfriend filed a motion on Tuesday to seal evidence and discovery materials in the criminal case involving Jacobs. Packers TE Tucker Kraft signed a four-year, $75 million extension with $26.5 million fully guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal includes base salaries of $1.2 million, $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $14.53 million and $14.53 million. (Over The Cap)

signed a four-year, $75 million extension with $26.5 million fully guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal includes base salaries of $1.2 million, $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $14.53 million and $14.53 million. (Over The Cap) Kraft can also earn $4.425 million in a roster bonus on March 14th 2027 and another $8.525 million roster bonus on March 14th 2028. There are also per-game roster bonuses of $975k from 2027 to 2030. (Over The Cap)

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Packers DE Lukas Van Ness and DT Javon Hargrave are in the concussion protocol.