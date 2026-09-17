Lions Promote Three Players From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they signed DL Levi Onwuzurike from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated OT Devin Cochran and C Seth McLaughlin from the practice squad.

Lions announce roster moves: Signed DL Levi Onwuzurike to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Elevated OT Devin Cochran and C Seth McLaughlin from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. pic.twitter.com/psuwOlI2w7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2026

Onwuzurike, 28, was drafted by the Lions with pick No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington.

Onwuzurike finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,148,892 with a $3,286,467 signing bonus before returning to the Lions on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million for the 2025 season.

However, Onwuzurike’s contract tolled for the 2026 season. Detroit recently released him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.