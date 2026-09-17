Patriots Signing G Xavier Newman-Johnson

Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are signing G Xavier Newman-Johnson to the practice squad following a visit on Wednesday.

Andrew Callahan reported the Patriots are waiving OL Jacob Rizy from the practice squad, which created an open spot for Newman-Johnson.

Newman-Johnson, 26, went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans.

After making the team’s final roster along with his NFL debut, Newman-Johnson was waived by the Titans and caught on with the Jets soon after.

He bounced on and off the practice squad for the past few seasons and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2025 season. Newman-Johnson returned again in 2026 and was signed to the practice squad to start the season before being released.

In 2025, Newman-Johnson appeared in five games for the Jets with no starts.