Panthers Sign WR E.J. Williams

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR E.J. Williams to the practice squad.

The Panthers mentioned they considered re-signing WR Jimmy Horn Jr. after he cleared waivers, but he chose to sign with Cleveland instead.

Williams, 24, played three years at Clemson before transferring to Indiana for three years, where he caught 36 passes his senior year in 2025. The Raiders signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft, but he was let go shortly after roster cutdowns.

In his collegiate career, Williams appeared in 60 games over six years at Clemson and Indiana. He caught 100 passes for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns.