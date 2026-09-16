Packers Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers officially signed DT Eric Johnson II and WR Quincy Skinner to the practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

T Dalton Cooper TE Drake Dabney G Josh Gesky DB Domani Jackson DE Nyjalik Kelly DE Arron Mosby WR Isaiah Neyor RB Pierre Strong Jr. G Dillon Wade LB Kristian Welch QB Kedon Slovis K Lenny Krieg (international) RB Damon Bankston DB Kahlef Hailassie DT Eric Johnson WR Quincy Skinner

Johnson, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4 million.

He was released by Indianapolis prior to the start of the 2024 season and was claimed off waivers by the Patriots and spent the year with them.

He was waived by the Patriots last off-season and was claimed by the Colts and spent last year on their active roster. From there, Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason but was let go in August. He quickly caught on with the Falcons but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded six total tackles including one tackle for loss.