Chiefs Making Five Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have placed LB Cooper McDonald on injured reserve and promoted FB Ben VanSumeren to the active roster.

We have placed LB Cooper McDonald on Reserve/Injured. We have signed Practice Squad player FB Ben VanSumeren to an active roster contract. We have signed DE Michael Heldman and CB Melvin Smith to the Practice Squad. We have terminated the Practice Squad contract of S Tanner… pic.twitter.com/W13ado5Onv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2026

The Chiefs also added CB Melvin Smith and DE Michael Heldman to the practice squad while releasing S Tanner McCalister.

VanSumeren, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

VanSumeren was on and off their practice squad before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. Philadelphia declined to tender VanSumeren as a restricted free agent and he signed with the Bills in training camp, only to be let go in roster cuts.

The Chiefs then signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, VanSumeren appeared in one game for the Eagles after being placed on injured reserve early in 2025.

Smith, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Arkansas following the 2025 draft. He was among the final roster cuts and started the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December.

From there, Smith was let go by the Chiefs after roster cuts this year and was claimed by the Titans before being waived again shortly after.

Smith has yet to appear in an NFL game.