Commanders Officially Make Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders officially signed veteran G Lucas Patrick, placed LB Jordan Magee on injured reserve, and signed OLB Marvin Jones Jr. and LB Austin Keys to their practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed LB Jordan Magee on the Reserve/Injured List

– Signed G Lucas Patrick

– Signed OLB Marvin Jones Jr. and LB Austin Keys to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/PY6HDSFva0 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 16, 2026

Patrick, 33, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back on a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

From there, he joined the Saints for the 2024 season. The Bengals signed him to a one-year contract last offseason, and he joined the Giants this offseason before being let go at the end of camp.

In 2025, Patrick appeared in six games for the Bengals and made one start.