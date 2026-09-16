Packers Tried Out G Cordell Volson

The Green Bay Packers hosted G Cordell Volson for a tryout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was signed to potentially start for Tennessee at guard, getting $2.5 million guaranteed from the Titans, but lost the job to fifth-round rookie G Fernando Carmona and was cut coming out of the preseason.

He missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery

Volson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2022 draft out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2025 after accepting a $1.056 million pay cut in May.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Titans ahead of the 2026 season. However, the Titans released him during roster cuts.

In 2024, Volson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 15 starts. He was graded as the 78th-best guard out of 136 by PFF.