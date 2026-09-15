NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Matt LaFleur, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson praised DB Cam Lewis for stepping up to play 96 percent of the team’s snaps on defense instead of rotating in as a nickel cornerback.

praised DB for stepping up to play 96 percent of the team’s snaps on defense instead of rotating in as a nickel cornerback. Bears DC Dennis Allen had planned to rotate Lewis and rookie CB Malik Muhammad, who got his first career interception in his first start. (Cronin)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that after watching the Week 1 loss to the Vikings again, there are several ways to improve, starting with pass protection from the offensive line.

“I saw some of the things we have to clean up,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “What’s disappointing is, we had a few protection busts that should not and cannot happen. We knew that was the challenge going in. They were gonna give some tough looks. That’s the toughest test you’re going to face Week 1, to play that defense in that environment. I thought there was some really good stuff, but when your quarterback gets hit 15 times, that’s too many times. There are some things we could do schematically that we’ve got to do a better job with and there are some things we have to go out and execute. But we have to have everybody on the same page if we want to give ourselves a chance.”

“We had some great moments when we feasted on it, certainly, but at the end of the game when we needed to make plays, they did what they do,” LaFleur added.

Tight end Tucker Kraft and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $75 million contract extension on September 12 that includes a $26.5 million signing bonus, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $75 million contract extension on September 12 that includes a $26.5 million signing bonus, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. LaFleur on potential changes on the offensive line: “We have to find continuity as quickly as possible.” (Demovsky)

Green Bay OC Adam Stenavich talked about Donovan Jennings starting at LG even though Jager Burton got most of the LG reps during camp: “Just going through practice and kind of evaluating the last few weeks, we felt like Donovan was doing a better job in practice.” (Ryan Wood)

talked about starting at LG even though got most of the LG reps during camp: “Just going through practice and kind of evaluating the last few weeks, we felt like Donovan was doing a better job in practice.” (Ryan Wood) Stenavich implied Anthony Belton will play more at guard this week with Zach Bako-Bewele “more situated” physically at RT. (Wood)

will play more at guard this week with “more situated” physically at RT. (Wood) He reviewed Jordan Morgan‘s first game at LT: “I think he can be better, and he will be. There’s some plays he’d like to have back.” (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings QB Kyler Murray entered concussion protocol after taking a hit from S Javon Bullard that was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Minnesota RT Brian O’Neill admitted he wishes he did more to protect his quarterback, but wasn’t sure of the severity of the hit in the moment.

“It was so bang, bang,” O’Neill said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “You don’t want to freak out if you’re wrong. I was probably wrong to not freak out more than that. So I kind of wish I took a shot at him.”

Vikings RB Aaron Jones was on the sideline during the play and reflected on trying to get back in a good headspace after seeing a teammate in a fencing position.

“It almost puts me in a bad headspace in a way because you never want to see anybody get hit like that,” Jones said. “And then especially to me, when somebody’s posturing on the field, that’s when it’s scary. We know what we sign up for, but at the same time you never want to see that happen and you hope that it’s never one of your teammates or you.”

“So we’re praying for him, and it takes something from you a little bit and man, it brings you back to reality.”