Vikings G Donovan Jackson Suffered Torn Meniscus, Likely Out For Regular Season

Minnesota Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced G Donovan Jackson suffered a meniscus tear that will require surgery and likely end his regular season.

Jackson and OT Christian Darrisaw left Week 4’s game with injuries and didn’t return. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds Darrisaw is in concussion protocol.

Jackson, 23, was a three-year starter at Ohio State. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, was First Team All-Big Ten in 2023, and Second Team All-Big Ten in 2022.

The Vikings used the No. 24 overall pick in round one on Jackson in the 2025 draft. He signed a four-year, $17,177,054 contract that includes a $9,132,404 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Jackson has made four starts for the Vikings at guard.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news becomes available.