Vikings Rule Out OL Christian Darrisaw & Donovan Jackson

Per Alec Lewis, the Vikings ruled out LT Christian Darrisaw and G Donovan Jackson on Sunday during their game against the Packers.
Darrisaw, 26, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 contract with the Vikings that included a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised his fifth-year option in 2024, worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season, before signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension this offseason that included up to $77 million guaranteed.
In 2025, Darrisaw has appeared in and started nine games at left tackle.
We will have more news on their injuries as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!