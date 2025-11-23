Vikings Rule Out OL Christian Darrisaw & Donovan Jackson

Per Alec Lewis, the Vikings ruled out LT Christian Darrisaw and G Donovan Jackson on Sunday during their game against the Packers.

Darrisaw, 26, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 contract with the Vikings that included a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised his fifth-year option in 2024, worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season, before signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension this offseason that included up to $77 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Darrisaw has appeared in and started nine games at left tackle.

