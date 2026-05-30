BREAKING: Vikings Hiring Nolan Teasley As GM

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as their new GM following an extensive search.

Teasley recently won the Super Bowl as a member of the Seahawks and will now attempt to translate that success to the Vikings in Minnesota.

He was hired by the Seahawks in 2013 as an intern in the team’s scouting department. He then spent the next three seasons as a pro personnel scout before being promoted to assistant director of pro personnel in 2017.

From there, Teasley moved to director of pro personnel, serving from 2018 to 2022 before being promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2024 season.

We will have more on Teasley and the Vikings as it becomes available.