49ers Made Four Moves Today, Placed S Darrick Forrest On IR

Per the NFL transaction wire, the 49ers placed S Darrick Forrest on injured reserve today.

This means Forrest is not eligible to return this season unless he’s cut with a settlement later on.

The 49ers also waived RB Sincere McCormick. To fill the two open roster spots, they signed RBs Jermar Jefferson and Jordan Mims.

Forrest, 27, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He played out his four-year rookie deal and caught on with the Bills in March.

Buffalo released Forrest after camp, and he caught on to the Colts’ practice squad for a week. He was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in late October but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

The 49ers signed Forrest to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal in 2026.

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.