Titans Sign First-Round DL Keldric Faulk

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed DL Keldric Faulk to his rookie contract.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|Signed
|1
|31
|Keldric Faulk
|DE
|Signed
|2
|60
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|5
|142
|Fernando Carmona
|G
|Signed
|5
|165
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|Signed
|6
|184
|Jackie Marshall
|DT
|Signed
|6
|194
|Pat Coogan
|C
|Signed
|7
|225
|Jaren Kanak
|TE
|Signed
Faulk, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to Auburn and remained there for three years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025 and SEC All-Freshman in 2023.
The Titans traded up in the first round to select Faulk with the No. 31 overall pick.
During his three-year college career, Faulk appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
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