Titans Sign First-Round DL Keldric Faulk

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed DL Keldric Faulk to his rookie contract.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Carnell Tate WR Signed 1 31 Keldric Faulk DE Signed 2 60 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Signed 5 142 Fernando Carmona G Signed 5 165 Nicholas Singleton RB Signed 6 184 Jackie Marshall DT Signed 6 194 Pat Coogan C Signed 7 225 Jaren Kanak TE Signed

Faulk, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to Auburn and remained there for three years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025 and SEC All-Freshman in 2023.

The Titans traded up in the first round to select Faulk with the No. 31 overall pick.

During his three-year college career, Faulk appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.