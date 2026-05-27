Bills Announced Two Moves, Signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to the roster.
Signed ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal and released WR Max Tomczak. pic.twitter.com/uSxyo1lN1l
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 27, 2026
To make room, the Bills cut undrafted rookie WR Max Tomczak.
Flannigan-Fowles, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.
The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and to a one-year deal in 2023. He returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal in 2024 as well.
The 49ers elected to cut him loose last year and he caught on with the Giants on a one-year deal.
In 2025, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.
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