Bills Announced Two Moves, Signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to the roster. 

To make room, the Bills cut undrafted rookie WR Max Tomczak.

Flannigan-Fowles, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and to a one-year deal in 2023. He returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal in 2024 as well. 

The 49ers elected to cut him loose last year and he caught on with the Giants on a one-year deal. 

In 2025, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply