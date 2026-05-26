Packers RB Josh Jacobs Arrested On Five Domestic Abuse Charges

According to Matt Schneidman, Packers RB Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of domestic abuse, including Battery–Domestic Abuse, Criminal Damage to Property–Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct–Domestic Abuse, Strangulation and Suffocation, and Intimidation of a Victim.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department issued the following statement:

“On May 23, 2026, at approximately 8:37 a.m., the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Josh Jacobs.

As a result of the investigation, Josh Jacobs was subsequently arrested on May 26, 2026, and booked into the Brown County Jail on the following charges:

• Battery – Domestic Abuse

• Criminal Damage to Property – Domestic Abuse

• Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse

• Strangulation and Suffocation

• Intimidation of a Victim

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.”

Ian Rapoport writes that Jacobs turned himself in to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin after the incident occurred on Saturday, May 23.

A Green Bay spokesperson announced they are aware of Jacobs’ situation: “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” per Tom Pelissero.

Jacobs’ attorneys David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac announced that their client “vehemently denies” the allegations against him: “Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” per Rapoport.

The NFL also stated they are aware of the matter and are in contact with the Packers: “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club,” via Pelissero.

Jacobs will be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy and will likely face a suspension ahead of the 2026 season, pending the league’s internal investigation.

Jacobs, 28, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards (4.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions on 44 targets for 282 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll provide more information on Jacobs as the news becomes available.