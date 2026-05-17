Biggest Remaining Need For All 32 NFL Teams

We’re through the free agency frenzy and the draft now, and we’re settling into the dead part of the offseason. Over the next few weeks, teams will report for OTAs and a few free agent signings will trickle in for those teams waiting to make moves until after the draft, but for the most part, camp rosters have been set.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the biggest remaining need for all 32 teams post-free agency and the draft. Some teams have glaring holes at multiple positions, while others might only have one or two where they’d like more depth. But no roster is perfect, so let’s examine what each team still needs moving forward.

Arizona Cardinals

Biggest Remaining Need: Quarterback

No, drafting Carson Beck at No. 65 doesn’t mean your quarterback depth chart is fixed. The Cardinals cut former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray this offseason, ending his time in Arizona. They signed Gardner Minshew and returned Jacoby Brissett, who started the bulk of last season in Murray’s stead. But Brissett and Minshew are both career backups and bridge starters, and neither is the future under center.

It gets worse, too, because now Brissett is holding out for a new deal and Arizona may be forced to trade him. That’s right: the Cardinals are so down bad at quarterback that their bridge starter has the leverage to hold out for a new deal. The good news is the 2027 quarterback class is shaping up to be a great one, but that doesn’t exactly solve any problems in 2026.

Atlanta Falcons

Biggest Remaining Need: Wide Receiver

Drake London finally had the monster breakout season he’d been primed for last year, and he’s one of the league’s better receivers. But the depth chart around him is lacking. Jahan Dotson has struggled to make a consistent impact since his rookie season in Washington, and while Olamide Zaccheaus is a quality complementary option, he can’t be relied upon as a WR2 like he’s projected as now.

The strength of Atlanta’s wide receiver corps probably depends on third-rounder Zachariah Branch. He’s an explosive slot weapon who can handle having the offense funneled through him, at least in college. If he develops into a reliable piece, this position could flip from a need to a strength for the Falcons.

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest Remaining Need: Center

I’m not the only one saying it: Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said after the draft that they might need to trade for a starting center. After losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, Baltimore failed to sign a suitable replacement. Despite the strength of the position in the draft, they didn’t take one there either, leaving their depth chart pretty thin.

Corey Bullock is the projected starter, and the Ravens did sign Danny Pinter, who was a backup and spot starter in Indianapolis for the last few seasons. But neither of those options inspires much confidence as regular starters, so Baltimore may need to turn elsewhere.

Buffalo Bills

Biggest Remaining Need: Defensive Tackle

The Bills did an impressive job of shoring up some of their weaknesses this offseason, especially considering the coaching change and cap constraints they were under. Still, this team couldn’t stop the run last season, and the only addition they made at defensive tackle was drafting Zane Durant in the sixth round.

If second-year players T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker take another step with more experience under their belt, this position suddenly doesn’t look so bad. But that’s a big ask, and Buffalo really needs both of them to be reliable — next to Ed Oliver, the Bills don’t have many other options.

Carolina Panthers

Biggest Remaining Need: Cornerback

The ceiling of the Panthers defense is still a question mark for me, but this depth chart looks worlds better than it did a year ago. Carolina reshaped their roster through free agency and the draft across two offseasons, transforming a unit that now includes Tre’Von Moehrig, Devin Lloyd, Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton, among others.

Cornerback is the one spot that feels pretty thin on depth, though. Jaycee Horn is a stud and Michael Jackson is coming off a great season, but it’s fair to question if he can sustain that level of play. The Panthers could stand to upgrade from Chau Smith-Wade in the slot and they’re in major trouble if Horn or Jackson gets hurt.

Chicago Bears

Biggest Remaining Need: Defensive Tackle

It was surprising that the Bears didn’t use a single draft pick on the defensive line until the sixth round. I liked their draft a lot, and they got good players at good value, but Chicago’s defensive line was a big weakness last year and it isn’t any better heading into summer.

The Bears couldn’t stop the run or consistently apply pressure to the quarterback, and that put a large burden on their secondary to make plays to bail out the defense. That’ll have to be true again in 2026. Outside of Montez Sweat, Chicago doesn’t have any consistent one-on-one rushers, and no one on their interior is a plus run defender.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest Remaining Need: Linebacker

The Bengals started two rookie linebackers a year ago in Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. Along with Oren Burks, the third starter in Cincy’s unit, the Bengals had three of the six lowest-graded linebackers in the league, per PFF. That’s bad, and while it’s fair to expect growth from Knight and Carter in their second seasons, counting on it for a team with high expectations could easily backfire.

Linebacker is a notoriously difficult position for players to adjust to once entering the league, so a rough rookie season is by no means a death sentence to the careers of either player. Knight, in particular, flashed some serious upside at times. But again, relying on both of them and Burks to take big jumps is a risky proposition at best. Most likely, Cincinnati will once again have one of the worst linebacker corps in the NFL barring some kind of addition.

Cleveland Browns

Biggest Remaining Need: Quarterback

It’s true the Browns have a lot of options at quarterback for the second year in a row. None of them inspire much confidence, though. It’s so bad Cleveland is already soft-launching Deshaun Watson as the starter once again, an experiment that has gone catastrophically wrong each time they’ve tried it, and now he’s coming off a pair of Achilles injuries that have kept him off the field for the last year and a half — not to mention the optics and ethical implications of continuing to employ a man with his checkered legal history.

Shedeur Sanders had his moments as a rookie, but he didn’t do enough to solidify his status as the starter in 2026. Predictably, Dillon Gabriel looked more like a backup at this level, and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green is a stronger candidate for a position switch than a serious shot at starting. Unless Watson magically turns his career around or Sanders takes a huge jump in his second season, it’s looking like another rough season for the Browns is in order.

Dallas Cowboys

Biggest Remaining Need: Linebacker

A lot is riding on the health of DeMarvion Overshown for the Cowboys. He returned earlier than expected from a pretty devastating injury late in the 2024 season, managing to play a few games at the end of last season. But it remains to be seen if he can fully return to form. Without him at his best, linebacker could be a problem position for Dallas. Trading for Dee Winters from the 49ers during the draft helps, but without Overshown stepping up, this will be a weak group. They’re also just an injury away from having Shemar James, ranked in the bottom five in PFF grade among qualifying linebackers last year, return to the lineup.

Denver Broncos

Biggest Remaining Need: Tight End

The Broncos have one of the strongest rosters in the league, but tight end was a position they wanted more from last year and they didn’t make many additions to the room this offseason. Evan Engram remains as frustratingly inconsistent as he’s been his entire career, and Denver doesn’t have a great in-line blocking option, either.

The one major addition the Broncos did make was drafting Justin Joly in the fifth round. Like Engram, he’s a receiving weapon more than a blocker, and I like his potential in the slot. I don’t know how much he’ll be able to see the field, though, given the Broncos have a logjam of receivers who are often deployed in the slot between Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims, plus Engram of course.

Detroit Lions

Biggest Remaining Need: Edge Rusher

Aidan Hutchinson is a star. That much we know. But opposite him, many questions remain. Derrick Moore was drafted in the second round to be that guy, but relying on rookies in those key roles is always at least somewhat of a gamble. D.J. Wonnum comes over from the Panthers as a solid rotational rusher, but he doesn’t project as a plus starter.

Between Moore and Wonnum, the Lions do have more options than they did a year ago. But Detroit has struggled to find a good starter to pair with Hutchinson for some time now. They need one of those guys to establish himself as a reliable option, and their depth behind that trio of Hutchinson, Wonnum and Moore is extremely limited.

Green Bay Packers

Biggest Remaining Need: Edge Rusher

Much like the Lions, the Packers have a star in Micah Parsons, who they hope will be ready to return from his torn ACL by the start of the season. Aside from him, however, the depth is thin. Former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness will be asked to step up after Green Bay traded Rashan Gary to Dallas, but Van Ness has just eight career sacks and is coming off his worst season as a pro.

Aside from Parsons and Van Ness, the Packers are employing a bunch of guys without proven production. Fourth-round rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton is a freak athlete but couldn’t translate that consistently at Penn State. Meanwhile, Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell, and Collin Oliver all profile as complementary guys, if that. Green Bay has a lot riding on Van Ness taking a step in his fourth season.

Houston Texans

Biggest Remaining Need: Offensive Tackle

The Texans have arguably the most complete roster in the NFL, without any major weaknesses. Starting QB C.J. Stroud will be out of excuses if he doesn’t play well — unless Aireontae Ersery doesn’t take the predicted “sophomore jump.” The 2025 second-round pick had an adequate rookie season, but he had plenty of struggles, especially as a run blocker. He’ll need to get better if this reworked offensive line is going to improve.

Additionally, Houston signed Braden Smith from the Colts to play right tackle. Smith has been a stalwart in Indianapolis, but he’s coming off his worst season in a long time and has always been more passable than good in pass protection. As good as the Texans’ interior offensive line looks now, they still have legitimate questions at both tackle spots.

Indianapolis Colts

Biggest Remaining Need: Defensive Tackle

The Colts attacked their two most glaring needs in the draft, so while defensive tackle may not be as immediate a concern, it’s not a deep position for Indianapolis. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart have been a terrific duo for years, but they’re both entering their age-32 seasons, and Buckner is coming off a serious neck injury that required surgery.

The Colts have really struggled when one of those guys has been forced to miss time, and while guys like Adetomiwa Adebawore, Colby Wooden and Derrick Nnadi are fine depth pieces, none can be relied upon should Stewart or Buckner miss significant time. It’s fair to question what Buckner will look like coming off this injury, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest Remaining Need: Linebacker

With Lloyd now in Carolina, there’s a sizable hole in the middle of Jacksonville’s defense. He was the engine that made the Jaguars’ defense unique last year, with some true difference-making coverage abilities that made them the best defense in the league at preventing passes over the middle of the field.

Now he’s gone, and while Foyesade Oluokun is still there, Ventrell Miller is expected to slide into the starting role vacated by Lloyd. Miller’s been a fine rotational backer, but unless he is ready for a massive breakout season, Jacksonville’s defense won’t be as potent.

Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest Remaining Need: Edge Rusher

There were more than a few positions I considered here, but edge rusher stands out to me. George Karlaftis is as dependable as they come, so that’s one spot taken care of. Opposite him, former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah will battle 2025 third-rounder Ashton Gillotte and second-round rookie R Mason Thomas for the starting role.

Thomas has promise, but he profiles as a designated pass rusher and could struggle against the run. After being selected in the first round, Anudike-Uzomah has just two career sacks and didn’t play a single snap in 2025, while Gillotte has some length limitations and is better used as a rotational rusher. The Chiefs added talent in the draft, but could still struggle on the defensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest Remaining Need: Wide Receiver

The Raiders have done good work to reshape their roster this offseason, but they still have more work to do. Tre Tucker emerged down the stretch of last season, but he still has yet to eclipse 700 receiving yards in a season. Jalen Nailor was a good WR3 in Minnesota, but it remains to be seen how he’ll adjust to a larger role. Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton will battle for the third starting spot, and both have underwhelmed thus far in their careers.

I’m a little surprised Las Vegas didn’t go after upgrades at receiver more aggressively to support their rookie quarterback. Tight end Brock Bowers is the true top option in this offense, and they also have Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. But it’s not exactly an inspiring group at wide receiver.

Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest Remaining Need: Guard

This was the biggest need on paper for the Chargers entering the offseason, and they’ve done little to address it. They re-signed bargain veterans Trevor Penning and Cole Strange, but those are not players you want as surefire starters. Los Angeles then drafted Jake Slaughter in the second round, but he’s a center — and they already gave good money to Tyler Biadasz.

It sounds like the plan is to move Slaughter to guard, but that might not be the best use of his skills, and there were better pure guards on the board where they picked. It also doesn’t solve the issue of the other guard spot. The Chargers had the worst offensive line in the league by a mile last season, and even though injuries tore them apart at tackle, the starting unit at guard wasn’t good enough. It might not be yet again.

Los Angeles Rams

Biggest Remaining Need: Wide Receiver

There’s a reason wide receiver was the most common mock draft position where the Rams were picking at No. 13. Puka Nacua is a top-five receiver in the league, but he’s dealt with some off-field controversies over the last six months or so and Rams HC Sean McVay already alluded to the fact that Los Angeles wants Nacua to work on some of these things before they commit big money to him on an extension.

Davante Adams is still a stud, but he’s getting older and missed a handful of key games last season with a hamstring injury. The Rams were openly offering him to the Eagles as part of a trade proposal for A.J. Brown. And after Nacua and Adams, the depth chart thins out pretty quickly, with Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and sixth-round rookie CJ Daniels the top names.

Miami Dolphins

Biggest Remaining Need: Safety

Throw a dart at the depth chart and you’ll probably hit a position where the Dolphins need help. There’s a reason they’re currently the favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick in 2027. But safety, while not the most premium position, currently has the fewest options. Dante Trader Jr. and Lonnie Johnson Jr. are the current projected starters, with Zayne Anderson, Jordan Colbert and fifth-round rookie Michael Taaffe also factoring in.

That’s not an NFL-caliber safety room. Trader was a fifth-round pick a year ago and Johnson has been a special teamer over the last few seasons. The Dolphins will do their best to cobble together a competent defense, but safety is looking like a real liability.

Minnesota Vikings

Biggest Remaining Need: Quarterback

How good is Murray, really? Was it the environment in Arizona that let him down, or was the former No. 1 pick part of the problem? The offense sure looked better when Brissett entered the lineup, and the Vikings now have Murray on a veteran-minimum one-year deal to see if he’s got anything left in the tank.

Minnesota went out and got Murray because J.J. McCarthy has been heavily injured over his two seasons and has been pretty bad when out there on the field. It seems the coaching staff is about ready to throw in the towel on the former No. 10 pick. If neither Murray nor McCarthy shows anything in 2026, the Vikings will be looking at quarterback once again in 2027.

New England Patriots

Biggest Remaining Need: Edge Rusher

Pretty soon this might be head coach, but for now, edge rusher is still the biggest need for the Patriots. They signed Dre’Mont Jones and return Harold Landry III. They also drafted Gabe Jacas in the second round, and he’s a really fun fit in New England’s defense. I’m still high on second-year man Bradyn Swinson’s long-term outlook as a rotational rusher, as well.

But that group is lacking star talent. There isn’t a guy who can consistently end drives on third down, and that was an issue for this team at times last season. Maybe Jacas will emerge as that guy eventually, but at least for now that’s still the weakness of New England’s defense.

New Orleans Saints

Biggest Remaining Need: Cornerback

Don’t look now, but this Saints roster is suddenly looking deep and competitive. Cornerback is still an issue, though. Kool-Aid McKinstry has emerged into a quality lockdown guy on one side, but opposite him, it’s a question mark. Quincy Riley was okay last season, but New Orleans could stand to upgrade there, and the depth is lacking.

Martin Emerson Jr., Isaac Yiadom, and seventh-round rookie TJ Hall are the other options at cornerback for the Saints. Nickel corner is a potential issue as well, with Emerson potentially getting the nod there. It’s not an ideal depth chart outside of McKinstry.

New York Giants

Biggest Remaining Need: Running Back

I love how the Giants’ roster is shaping up. Thanks to some great work in free agency and the draft, there isn’t a clear weakness to point to. I will highlight running back, however — I think it’s more of a potential problem than gets talked about. Cam Skattebo is a bruiser of a back who became one of the breakout rookies of the season until suffering a gruesome ankle injury.

Skattebo should be back for the start of the season, but how he looks coming off that injury is yet to be seen. His game wasn’t based on high-level athleticism, but even so, these sorts of injuries are always tricky. Without him at his best, this unit starts looking pretty lacking. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a good receiving and change-of-pace back, but we’ve seen his limitations when asked to carry the load in the backfield. The same is true of Devin Singletary.

New York Jets

Biggest Remaining Need: Quarterback

Geno Smith returns to the team that drafted him to be a bridge starter to whomever the Jets draft next year. That doesn’t change the fact that this team needs a quarterback long-term. They traded up in the fourth round to draft Cade Klubnik, presumably to be their backup moving forward. But this season is about setting the table for the quarterback they take a year from now.

The good news is that the Jets have three first-round picks next year, owning the Colts’ and Cowboys’ selections along with their own. That gives them a lot of maneuverability should they need it, in case they play their way out of a top-five pick.

Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest Remaining Need: Safety

It’s somewhat surprising to me that the Eagles didn’t do more to address their safety room this offseason. In fact, they traded away Sydney Brown, leaving a void next to second-year man Andrew Mukuba on the back end. Marcus Epps is a decent spot starter, but after him there isn’t really any reliable depth. Seventh-round rookie Cole Wisniewski might be the third safety on the depth chart, even.

Philadelphia did a great job improving its roster this offseason and fixing many of its issues from last season, but this is a potential problem brewing with few internal answers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest Remaining Need: Quarterback

We’re all just assuming that Aaron Rodgers will be back and provide a temporary solution to Pittsburgh’s quarterback problems. Except that hasn’t happened yet, and there’s no guarantee it will. Early reporting indicated the Steelers wanted Rodgers’ decision by the draft — they obviously didn’t get it, and his decision could drag on into the summer. Pittsburgh even went as far as to place the right of first refusal tag on him, a rare move, to protect the team in case he comes back but wants to play elsewhere.

Even if Rodgers is back for one more season, it doesn’t solve Pittsburgh’s problems next season or the season after that. Eventually, they’ll need to settle on a long-term solution at quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers

Biggest Remaining Need: Defensive Tackle

Getting Osa Odighizuwa from the Cowboys was a great move. But defensive tackle is still a position of weakness for the 49ers. Second-year players Alfred Collins and CJ West are projected starters, but both struggled mightily as rookies, West especially.

San Francisco struggled to stop the run consistently last year, and even with the addition of Odighizuwa, it might be a problem again. I was a little surprised it wasn’t a draft priority for the 49ers, but perhaps they’re confident in what Collins and West can be.

Seattle Seahawks

Biggest Remaining Need: Safety

After winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks have had an odd offseason. As expected, they lost a lot in free agency, though they did manage to retain a few key pieces. Safety could still be a problem, though, even though this roster is still one of the best in the league.

Julian Love is back, though Coby Bryant is now in Chicago. To replace him, Seattle drafted Bud Clark in the second round. I thought that was an overdraft and there were better safeties on the board when he was picked. He was also maddeningly inconsistent at TCU, and while he can make big plays, he also gives up a lot in coverage and isn’t a reliable tackler.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biggest Remaining Need: Cornerback

Cornerback play was an issue at times last season for the Bucs. It could get even worse this season. Jamel Dean is now in Pittsburgh and 2025 second-round pick Benjamin Morrison will most likely be asked to step into a full-time starting role. He struggled as a rookie and it’s a big ask for him to be a full-time starter.

The alternative is to move Jacob Parrish back to the outside, where he played in college, and insert fourth-round rookie Keionte Scott in the slot. That’s risky too, though, as Parrish was excellent in the slot as a rookie and is undersized to play on the outside in the NFL. Zyon McCollum is a stud on one side, but it gets very thin very quickly behind him.

Tennessee Titans

Biggest Remaining Need: Offensive Tackle

The Titans turned a lot of their weaknesses last season into strengths this year, at least on paper. Their offensive tackle situation still worries me, however. Dan Moore Jr. is entering the final year of his contract, and he’s been disappointing as a big-ticket free agent signing from a few years ago.

On the other side, JC Latham has been a little better, but he’s also been in and out of the lineup with injuries and sure plays like a better fit at guard. There isn’t any succession plan for Moore on the roster, either, meaning Tennessee will need to focus resources there next offseason no matter what.

Washington Commanders

Biggest Remaining Need: Cornerback

The Commanders did excellent work with very few resources this offseason. Cornerback stands out as a likely problem spot, however. This was the worst coverage unit in the league last season, and they didn’t do a ton to make it materially better. A step in the second season for Trey Amos is a fair expectation, but Washington will need more than that to make this a competent unit.

Washington signed Amik Robertson and Ahkello Witherspoon to at least give them some more options. Mike Sainristil might move to the outside to allow Robertson to play in the slot, but that creates its own issues. Witherspoon was a player the Rams aggressively pursued upgrades from this offseason, so it’s not as simple as leaving Sainristil in the slot and inserting Witherspoon in the lineup. The Commanders may not have any good options.