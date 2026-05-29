Steelers Part With Assistant ST Coach Derrius Swinton Due To Violation Of Team Policy

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers and senior assistant ST coach Derrius Swinton have parted ways due to a violation of club policy on Friday.

Swinton was hired for the job only three months ago in February.

He’s held several NFL assistant roles over the years, including stints as the 49ers’ and Chargers’ special teams coordinator.

Swinton, 41, began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant with Tennessee in 2007 and 2008. The Rams hired him as a special teams quality control coach in 2009, and he remained there until joining the Chiefs in the same role in 2012. The Broncos signed him as an assistant special teams coach in 2013, and he joined the Bears in the same role in 2015.

He became the 49ers’ special teams coordinator the following year and returned as Chicago’s assistant STs coach in 2017. The Lions signed him as an offensive assistant in 2018, and then spent the next couple of years with the Cardinals. He landed with the Chargers as their special teams coordinator in 2021.

From there, he was the Raiders’ assistant special teams coach for the next three years. The Steelers hired him as senior assistant ST coach in February.