Latest On A.J. Brown Trade As June 1 Approaches

Next Monday is June 1, the milestone for the long-expected trade of Eagles WR A.J. Brown. The Patriots have been the frontrunner for months, leaving the biggest questions as the actual parameters and timing of a deal.

Philadelphia’s initial asking price was steep, with the Eagles reportedly seeking a similar package to what the Jets got for DT Quinnen Williams (first and second-round picks).

It does seem like they’ve relented some but Ian Rapoport says Eagles GM Howie Roseman still seems determined to get a first-round pick for Brown and the Patriots aren’t willing to go that high.

“As far as the actual trade, we’re all waiting for June 1 to happen, so the cap hit is in half for the Philadelphia Eagles and they can trade [Brown],” Rapoport said. “I just don’t know that it’s going to be like ‘snap your fingers and the deal is done,’ because the two sides are where they have been — which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027. The Patriots — being the most likely destination, we’ll see if someone else arises — but the Patriots [are] not willing to give up a first-round pick, as of right now.

“That means they’re not particularly close, and there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future.”

Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that the two sides have recently “grappled” over a component of the trade that could include swapping picks.

She says the Patriots remain confident a trade will get done but a source cautioned nothing is done until it’s done.

“This is still Howie Roseman we are talking about and everyone’s still gonna hold all of their cards up until the start of June. So yes, a concern always gets floated here & there in these things that someone would swoop in at the last minute, and it would be a deal that Philly couldn’t refuse.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Eagles discussed with another non-Patriots team a couple of months ago the idea of taking a first-round pick for Brown in 2028 instead of 2027 as a compromise, so that could be another element here.

Teams tend to devalue future picks because of the time element but Breer notes Roseman’s job security allows him to be patient knowing he’ll be around long-term to use those picks.

The Rams reportedly were close to a deal for Brown earlier this offseason, so it’s worth keeping them in mind if the Patriots can’t meet Philadelphia’s price.

The 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars has also been mentioned as potential destinations for Brown if nothing is worked out with New England.

Still, the expectation continues to be that the Eagles and Patriots will work something out next month.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.