NFC Notes: Sean Mannion, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said rookie WR Antonio Williams has many similarities to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“I think one thing that you see, like, right off the bat, like, man, this guy has feel,” Quinn said, via Commanders Wire. “He knows when to stop. He knows how to adjust. He just has, like, awareness already as like a big-time receiver. He’s got great hands, great movements to go. So, yeah, he’s off to a helluva start. We’ve got 15 rookies here, that are kinda into the space, and he has definitely been one that has absolutely jumped out. He’s got a real skill about him. So, yeah, we’re really pumped about Antonio.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens is set to play the year on the franchise tag despite having a tremendous first year in Dallas in 2025. Dallas QB Dak Prescott said he’s shown Pickens his support amidst contract negotiations and knows the star receiver will be around when he’s needed.

“I’ve just showed George my support,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the (franchise) tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he’s going to be there. He’s a hell of a talent. We’ve thrown this offseason, so I’m comfortable with where he’s at and I’m excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Sean Mannion told reporters that the team’s offense would blend elements from his professional career and his time coaching with the Packers under HC Matt LaFleur.

“Obviously there’s things I believe in, and there’s things that schematicaly I have a background in,” Mannion said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, ultimately, it’s going to be a blend. t’s constantly going to evolve and it’s all with that exact goal in mind. It’s about maximizing things for the players. How do we make the Eagles the best team we can be, and how to make the Eagles offense the best it can be, and how do we put all of our players in a position to really succeed and maximize their strengths.”