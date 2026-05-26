NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Terry McLaurin, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders’ new OC David Blough said their offense will be built around getting WR Terry McLaurin 10 targets a game. McLaurin revealed that Blough made that clear to him in February, and the veteran receiver couldn’t contain his excitement.

“He told me that way back in February,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “He texted me that. Him and I have a really good relationship. He’s been a man of his word.”

“That’s all I’ve been asking for. That’s all I want — to win games and have a big part of that. So I was definitely smiling when I saw that come across [my] phone.”

McLaurin is also excited about the increased use of motion, which can help create opportunities for other playmakers.

“There’s going to be opportunities for me to take away coverage for Chig [Okonkwo] and for [Treylon Burks] and [Jacory Croskey-Merritt] and just so many other guys on our offense. I think that’s cool when you have an offense that has multiple looks and formations that can make things look the same and marry together.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys will start their season with five of the first seven games on the road, including three of those against playoff teams from a year ago. Dallas QB Dak Prescott said he looks only at the first three games and Thanksgiving to maintain a short-term perspective on the year.

“The first three games, honestly,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “After that, I couldn’t tell you much more. I mean, I know who we’re playing Thanksgiving, and some (games) here or there, but to me, it’s the first three games. I want to know (the season) opener, first home game, and then it just happens that we’re going to Rio in the third game. But honestly, every year, I probably couldn’t tell you who our fourth opponent is until Week 2. Just keeping it simple.”

Prescott is looking forward to their international game in Week 3 in Brazil, but knows they will have to be even more proactive with recovery.

“I’m excited. My first time playing an international game, going into my 11th season, I would’ve thought we would’ve had one by now, but it’s all good. The travel will be tough, but (the international games) are part of growing this game. It’s something we’ll manage. We’ll just figure out the best way to take care of our bodies.”

“Hopefully, just to get good sleep on the plane, I think that would be one of the biggest keys. Sleeping on the plane has never been too difficult for me, so hopefully it doesn’t start that week. We’ll just manage it. … They’re doing everything they can to make sure we have the best plan and the best resources for everything (with) our recovery and just the process we’re going to go through. I’m looking forward to it.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Sean Mannion knows from his time as an NFL quarterback that starter Jalen Hurts can do whatever the team asks of him.

“Jalen’s been awesome,” Mannion said, via Pro Football Talk. “I really think he can do anything we ask of him. He’s accurate. He’s a great athlete. He really attacks the fundamentals. That’s what’s been really fun to watch these last two weeks of phase two. He’s always wanting more things to work on, wanting more things regarding fundamentals, timing, understanding the scheme. He’s hungry for more. Those are the guys that are really fun to work with. In terms of skillset though, he has great arm strength, great accuracy, obviously a tremendous athlete and he really attacks the game. He has a great process in the meetings. He always asks really, really thought provoking questions. He’s detailed and attacks his fundamentals. He’s always a guy who stays after practice and is working on things. Those are the guys you love to work with.”