Schefter: Patriots Still Likely To Acquire A.J. Brown, Eagles Want 2027 First-Round Pick

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has long been reporting the expectation that Eagles WR A.J. Brown will be traded after June 1st, likely to the Patriots.

Schefter remains confident Brown will be traded right around June 1st, with the Patriots still as the leading contender. He does still think New England will end up figuring out a deal to reunite Brown with Mike Vrabel despite rumors of other teams potentially being involved.

“I will remain in the camp that we’ve been in for the last six, seven weeks, which is that I still think [Brown] is getting traded,” Schefter said, via The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I still think he’s getting traded on or shortly after June 1. I still think that the New England Patriots are going away the lead contender to land AJ Brown this offseason. …These other teams have had their opportunities throughout the offseason. …I still think when all is said and done, as we’ve said, that the Patriots will wind up agreeing to a deal that will land AJ Brown in New England and reunite him with Mike Vrabel.”

When it comes to the compensation, Schefter doesn’t think the two sides are in agreement because of Philadelphia’s asking price of a 2027 first-round pick. He’d ultimately be surprised if it doesn’t happen and doesn’t think there have been many talks recently.

“This is not the Patriots & Eagles have a secret deal they’re going to unveil on June 1. It’s not like that. I don’t even know if one is going to get done June 1. Eagles (want) a 2027 1st-round pick. You can hold firm,” Schefter said, via the Between the Tackles podcast.

The 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars were also mentioned as potential destinations for Brown if nothing is worked out with New England. The Rams also reportedly were close to a deal for Brown and could look to revisit those talks if the Patriots can’t meet Philadelphia’s price.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.