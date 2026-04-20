Schefter: A.J. Brown Likely Traded To Patriots After June 1

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles remain open to trading veteran WR A.J. Brown this offseason and the Patriots are still “highly interested” in acquiring him.

Schefter adds that trade talks are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1 and will likely culminate in a deal.

A source tells Schefter that the Patriots’ “definitely be engaging” the Eagles about trade talks for Brown at that point.

Schefter says a “trade to New England is now considered likely.”

The Patriots have been the clear front-runners for Brown, given his ties to HC Mike Vrabel from their time together in Tennessee.

Philadelphia has since acquired Dontayvion Wicks to bolster their receiver depth, which further suggests a deal is coming.

It would hurt the Eagles’ 2026 salary cap to deal him before June 1st, as it will add an extra $20 million to their cap if he’s traded before then. Additionally, the Patriots have the 31st pick in this year’s draft, which is probably not worth the extra $20 million in cap space for Philadelphia.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.