AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals are returning all five starting offensive linemen for the first time since QB Joe Burrow was drafted. Burrow spoke on the importance of offensive continuity so they can build on what they have already started.

“To have all these guys back is a big advantage early in the season,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “You don’t have young guys trying to fit into the mix and learn the communication on the fly. These guys had a lot of reps last year together, and communication is so key on the offensive line, and to be able to have reps at that is so valuable.”

Browns

The Browns have a QB competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in HC Todd Monken’s first year at the helm. Monken cited Watson’s athleticism despite the injuries and is impressed by Sanders’ mental development since his college days.

“Deshaun’s athleticism shows up,” Monken said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “Obviously, he’s had that, but he’s had his injuries that have set him back. I wouldn’t say (that’s) a surprise, but it’s exciting to see. It’s a weapon for him. It’s one of his superpowers, that athleticism. And I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts. I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

Monken was clear about his stance of giving people second chances and is excited that Watson is getting another opportunity to show what he can do.

“I think everybody would say it — I’m all for a clean slate for Deshaun. I want the best for every player we have, every coach — I want the best for everybody in this world to have a great life. I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a change, to showcase his ability and see where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Browns worked out former Jaguars CB Deantre Prince.

Steelers

Steelers LT Broderick Jones talked about coming back from his neck injury and said he’s excited about the 2026 season.

“I’m ready, man,” Jones said, via Steelers Wire. “This is my first serious injury. I hadn’t missed football here, so it’s all new. I’m just ready for camp to come around and get back out there with the guys and get back a moment. Because this is my first serious injury, it’s all new to me. Just trying to figure it out. But I’ve got a great support system around me with the Steelers, with my family, so I’ve just got to continue to do what I can do to get better and heal up, and then eventually get back on the field.”