Browns Cut UDFA DB DeCarlos Nicholson With Injury Settlement

The Cleveland Browns officially cut undrafted DB DeCarlos Nicholson from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Nicholson, 24, was an unranked recruit in the 2020 class and committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He signed with Mississippi State in 2022 and remained there for two years before transferring to USC in 2024.

He caught on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft, but was waived with an injury designation.

During his college career, Nicholson appeared in 51 games and recorded 116 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and 12 pass defenses.