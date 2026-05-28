Giants Restructure LT Andrew Thomas For $6.46M In Cap Space

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants restructured LT Andrew Thomas‘ contract on Wednesday.
Schefter adds the Giants created $6.46 million in cap space by converting his base salary to a roster bonus.
Thomas, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Georgia. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.
Thomas was due a base salary of $15.9 million for the 2025 season when his contract was restructured last September. He was set to make a base salary of $15.9 million in 2026.
In 2025, Thomas appeared in 13 games for the Giants and made 13 starts at left tackle.
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