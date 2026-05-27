TRADE: Jets Trading WR Irv Charles To Seahawks

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets and Seahawks have executed a trade that will send WR Irv Charles to Seattle.

New York will get a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick in return, per Rosenblatt.

Charles has been a core special teamer for the Jets in the past, so that’s likely why this move was made from the Seahawks’ perspective.

However, he didn’t appear in a game last season after tearing his ACL in December of 2024.

Charles, 29, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, Pennsylvania in 2022. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2024, Charles appeared in 13 games for the Jets and recorded seven tackles.