Eagles Signed UDFA WR Brandon Hayes

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday they have signed former SE Louisiana WR Brandon Hayes to a contract.

We have signed WR Brandon Hayes. pic.twitter.com/H3JdFhF6uh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 27, 2026

He tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp recently and impressed enough to earn a deal. Hayes is primarily a kick returner.

Hayes, 6-2 and 205 pounds, started his career at Southern Mississippi before transferring to SE Louisiana State. He was named first-team All-Southland Conference in 2024 as a kickoff returner.

In two years at SE Louisiana State, Hayes caught 30 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing 26 times for 151 yards. He returned 39 kickoffs for 1,113 yards (28.5 average) and three touchdowns.