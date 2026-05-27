Chiefs Restructure Contract Of DE George Karlaftis

Per Spotrac, the Chiefs have converted $9.685 million of DE George Karlaftis‘ salary into a signing bonus to create $7.7 million in cap space.

Karlaftis, 25, was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 draft out of Purdue.

He signed a four-year, $11.94 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $2.333 million in 2025.

In 2025, Karlaftis appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and made 15 starts, recording 48 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more on Karlaftis as it becomes available.