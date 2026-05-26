BREAKING: Texans Agreeing To Adjusted Contract With Nico Collins

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Texans and WR Nico Collins agreed on an adjusted contract for the next two seasons.

Schefter adds the adjustment will guarantee his salary the next two seasons, with a $9 million cash increase in 2026 and an $8 million cash increase in 2027.

Per Over The Cap, Collins was scheduled to make base salaries of $20 million and $21.249 million in 2026 and 2027 respectively with cap numbers of $27.517 million and $28.590 million.

Collins, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract last offseason.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 15 games and recorded 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.