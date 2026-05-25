AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Urban Meyer, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Per Brett McMurphy of On3, former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer lost his grievance against the team over his firing, which would have paid him more than $30 million for the final four years of his deal if the arbiter ruled Jacksonville fired Meyer without cause.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans signed UDFA OL James Neal out of Iowa State to a four-year, $3.13 million contract with $277,500 in guarantees and a $30,000 signing bonus.
- Wilson also reports Houston signed UDFA RB Noah Whittington out of Oregon to a three-year, $3.12 million contract with $267,500 guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus.
- The Texans signed UDFA CB Collin Wright out of Stanford to a three-year, $3.125 million deal with $262,500 guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)
- Houston signed UDFA WR Jalen Walthall out of Incarnate Word to a deal that includes $220,000 in total guarantees, including a $20,000 signing bonus (Wilson)
- The Texans signed UDFA OL Sam Hagen out of South Dakota State to a three-year, $3.12 million deal with $195,000 in guarantees including a $20,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)
- Houston signed UDFAs CB Stephen Hall, DE Sabastian Harris and P Jack Stonehouse to deals with $15,000 signing bonuses, while (Wilson)
- Texans UDFAs DT Dom Bailey, WR Daniel Sobkowicz and WR Treyvhon Saunders got $10,000 signing bonuses, while RB Josh Pitsenberger got a $12,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Robert Saleh said QB Cam Ward‘s arm is “perfectly healthy”. (McCormick)
- According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have hired Dave Gardi as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
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