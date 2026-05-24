AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Woody Marks, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts fourth-round LB Bryce Boettcher also played baseball at the University of Oregon and was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2024. Boettcher is confident that he could be a Hall of Famer in either sport.

“I’ve thought about it,” Boettcher said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “In my mind, I think I was going to be a Hall of Famer in baseball. … The same with football. I think I’m going to be a Hall of Famer in 20 years.”

Of the two sports, Boettcher said his heart is with football.

“It’s nice to have options, but football’s my passion,” Boettcher said. “You can’t hit anyone on the baseball field. The game of football, I loved it more. … Not to say I don’t love baseball, there’s some really fun aspects about that game as well, but (football’s) been my favorite since I was little.”

Boettche played center field in baseball and sees some similarities between the position and playing linebacker.

“In center field, you’ve got to cover some ground; when you’re in space, you’ve got to have tight feet and cover some ground,” Boettcher said. “No. 2, in the hole as well, when you see a ballcarrier declare, you’ve got to go full speed, no hesitation. In center field, once you see the ball hit, you’ve got to go full speed, no hesitation or you’re not going to make the play.”

Jaguars

Jaguars undrafted rookie RB J’Mari Taylor has impressed HC Liam Coen throughout his college career after producing like one of the top running backs in the class.

“When you looked at him against some of the top backs in the draft and their production against the same teams, it was pretty impressive,” Coen said, via The Florida Times-Union.

Texans

Coming off a rough stretch to end the year, Texans WR Nico Collins outlined the different mindset from QB C.J. Stroud.

“Different guy, different dude, man on a mission,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Man, he’s ready to hunt.”

Houston RB Woody Marks said Stroud has been in the building since March and has gotten noticeably stronger. Marks touched on what it means for one of the franchise’s leaders to put in work at the facility throughout the entire offseason.

“Yeah, he’s been there since March 2, since we started the offseason workout, he’s been grinding,” Marks said. “Got a new look. He kind of told me the end of the season that he was going to cut his hair. I wasn’t believing it. He’s been working.”

“Just seeing the quarterback, the leader of the team out there working in the offseason, not working somewhere else, putting in work at where he belongs at and that’s in Houston. He’s been doing a tremendous job. He got bigger and stronger. His times when we were running outside, he’s getting faster. I’d say he should be using his legs a lot this year, too.”