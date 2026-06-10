Jonathan Taylor Hoping To Finish Career With Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is set to enter the final year of his three-year, $42 million contract. Taylor currently averages $14 million per year, which ranks him No. 7 on the league’s highest-paid running backs list.

Appearing at a press conference during Indianapolis’ minicamp on Wednesday, Taylor indicated that he’s hoping to be a “Colt for life” and has expressed to the organization that he wants to play his entire career with the team, per James Boyd.

Several running backs have signed lucrative deals this offseason that are ahead of Taylor’s current average. The Dolphins signed RB De’Von Achane to a four-year, $68 million extension, Breece Hall landed a three-year, $45.75 million deal to stay with the Jets, while the Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43 million deal as a free agent. To top the market, Taylor would have to surpass Eagles RB Saquon Barkley‘s $20.6 million average.

Taylor, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

The Colts signed Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed. He’s set to make a base salary of $11.98 million in 2026.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 323 rushing attempts for 1,585 yards (4.9 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 46 receptions for 378 yards (8.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.