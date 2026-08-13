AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr, Colts WR Competition, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Colts QB Daniel Jones has been operating pretty much without restriction in his return from a torn Achilles, hitting 19.5 miles per hour on the GPS on a long run in practice recently.

has been operating pretty much without restriction in his return from a torn Achilles, hitting 19.5 miles per hour on the GPS on a long run in practice recently. At receiver, Breer highlights Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Laquon Treadwell as the frontrunners for the No. 3 role, noting seventh-round WR Deion Burks has potential but is probably still a ways off. He adds it wouldn’t be stunning to see the Colts add at this position.

Jaguars

It was a turbulent second season for Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. in 2025, as the former first-round pick dealt with a lot both on and off the field. Amid a drop in production and some high-profile struggles with drops, Thomas’ name came up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. Jacksonville turned down two significant offers for Thomas and made it a point to call him personally and reassure him he remained a big part of their plans.

“That put me in a good spot,” Thomas said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “You feel like they have enough respect for you to call and tell you stuff like that. That makes you want to be at your best for them or work even harder for them. That was super cool for them to do that.

“We’ve gotten a lot closer for sure. I feel we mesh well. It’s proven he has a great offense. You just have to come in here and know what you’re doing. That’s the main thing. Know what you’ve got to do, and you’ll see the results.”

Thomas had surgery last offseason to correct an issue he had been playing through, though he declined to specify. He was also hit hard by the passing of friend and former LSU teammate WR Kyren Lacy. Things started to snowball when he battled drops to start the season, but the Jaguars have been highly complimentary of how he responded this offseason.

“The thing that was really hard on me was the drops … just knowing I can catch the ball and knowing I can go out there and perform. That was probably the hardest thing,” Thomas said. “There was a lot that played a factor into it, but I’m not too worried about that. I just wanted to come out this year with a new mindset, just to be focused and ready to go.

“I’ve been more intentional about all the little things I need to get corrected. Year 2 coming into the offense, I’ve got an idea of what things are going to look like, where things are going to be, how we learn certain things, how we want stuff. It’s all been just a positive thing, a great thing.”

Coen maintains that Thomas will be a key piece for the Jaguars this upcoming season.

“He had a great rookie year, and everybody is killing him for a year that maybe wasn’t up to his or our standard. But man, we still won 13 games, and (Thomas had) 700 yards,” Coen said. “This is about winning games. As much as individual success matters — we want every player to get everything they can in terms of achievements, goals, individual statistics and awards. But at the end of the day, this is a team game, and we’re trying to build this organization to be a competitive team year in and year out, and he’s a big part of that.”

Texans

Texans RB Woody Marks enters the second year of his career after being a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Marks said he’s seen development from their offensive line this offseason and pinpointed first-round G Keylan Rutledge and third-year G Jarrett Kingston as two he’s been impressed by.

“It’s the little details. Climbing up to the second level, taking good routes to the linebackers, getting out in space running when we’re pulling. Those guys are coming with feisty attitudes. I would say the two main guys who I have seen that we’ve had no pass on were [Keylan] Rutledge and [Jarrett] Kingston. Those guys are fireballs on offense,” Marks said, via TexansWire.

As for what’s different than last season with the offensive line, Marks thinks it’s their attention to detail and chemistry.

“The details. They want to do it. The guys are just out there and they’re playing together. I would say they are well connected this year.”

Regarding his personal growth as a player, Marks said he’s playing with more confidence going into 2026.

“I would say my first season, I was a little nervous around this time. I have a feel for it now. It’s slowed down. I can really just be myself and not try to do too much. I’m not thinking about the play and I’m just doing what I do, just play ball.”

Titans

Jim Wyatt of the team’s site notes that Titans DL John Franklin-Myers suffered a lower back injury and is expected to return next week.