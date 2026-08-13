Texans Cut LB Sione Takitaki From Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans officially released veteran LB Sione Takitaki from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Takitaki, 31, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He finished the final year a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus before re-signing with Cleveland.

Takitaki signed on with the Patriots in 2024 before being released during the 2025 offseason. It took until September for him to join the Vikings and he was on and off of their roster over the course of the season.

The Texans signed him to a contract in recent weeks but he quickly landed on injured reserve.

In 2025, Takitaki was limited to appearing in three games for the Vikings and recorded three tackles and no sacks.