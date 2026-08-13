Jets Waive DL Eric Watts From IR With Injury Settlement

The New York Jets announced they have waived DL Eric Watts with an injury settlement.

Watts, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut. He managed to make the team as a rookie.

The Jets waived Watts coming out of the preseason in his second season and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted back to the active roster late in the season.

In 2025, Watts appeared in four games with one start and made 10 total tackles.