Rams Sign LB Monty Rice

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed LB Monty Rice to a contract.

Rice, 27, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Rice signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was in the third year of the deal when the Titans waived him. New Orleans claimed him off waivers in December 2023 and he was a part of their final cuts in training camp.

The Lions signed Rice to their practice squad coming out of the preseason, and he was let go after the season.

In 2025, Rice appeared in one games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.