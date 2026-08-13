Browns Sign CB Jeremiah McClendon

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Jeremiah McClendon to a contract.

In correspondence, the Browns have waived CB Tyron Herring with an injury designation.

McClendon, 23, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois following the 2026 draft. Unfortunately, he was let go in May a month after signing.

In his collegiate career, McClendon appeared in 20 games over four years at Marshall, Charleston Southern, Florida International and Southern Illinois. He recorded 38 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions.