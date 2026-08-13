Broncos Placing C Michael Deiter On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are placing C Michael Deiter on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending quad injury in practice this week.

In a corresponding move, Denver is signing C Lecitus Smith.

Deiter, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

Deiter was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he caught on with the Texans. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad but was quickly elevated back to the active roster.

He signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2024 season and re-signed to another one-year contract in March of last year.

In 2025, Deiter appeared in two games for the Commanders.