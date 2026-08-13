Patriots Placing RB Terrell Jennings On IR

The New England Patriots announced they have placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve.

This move comes in correspondence with the Patriots signing RB Jamycal Hasty.

Jennings, 25, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M back in 2024. He was later waived and signed to their practice squad.

He has been on and off of the Patriots’ active roster ever since.

In 2025, Jennings appeared in seven games for the Patriots and rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries to go along with one reception for nine yards receiving and a touchdown.