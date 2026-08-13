Steelers Place DL Logan Lee On IR, Officially Sign LB Elandon Roberts

By
Tony Camino
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed DL Logan Lee on injured reserve.

Steelers Helmet

This move comes in response to the Steelers officially signing LB Elandon Roberts.

Lee, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2024 draft out of Iowa. He signed a four-year, $4,240,072 rookie deal that includes a $220,072 signing bonus and carries a cap number of $1,130,018 in 2026. 

In 2025, Lee appeared in seven games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles and two passes defended.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply