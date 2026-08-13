NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/13

Broncos
- Broncos signed C Lecitus Smith.
- Broncos placed C Michael Deiter on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed CB Jeremiah McClendon.
- Browns waived CB Tyron Herring with an injury designation.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released CB Kemon Hall from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
- Chiefs waived DB Bryce Phillips.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Sam Webb and DB Ugochukwu Amadi.
- Giants waived DB DJ James with an injury designation.
- Giants released DB David Long.
Jets
- Jets waived DL Eric Watts from injured reserve with a settlement.
Packers
- Packers released TE RJ Maryland from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots signed RB Jamycal Hasty.
- Patriots placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams signed LB Monty Rice.
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Elandon Roberts.
- Steelers placed DL Logan Lee on injured reserve.
- Steelers released OT Lorenzo Thompson from injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans waived LB Sione Takitaki from injured reserve.
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