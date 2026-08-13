NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/13

By
Tony Camino
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Broncos

Browns

  • Browns signed CB Jeremiah McClendon.
  • Browns waived CB Tyron Herring with an injury designation.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers released CB Kemon Hall from injured reserve.

Chiefs

Giants

  • Giants signed DB Sam Webb and DB Ugochukwu Amadi.
  • Giants waived DB DJ James with an injury designation.
  • Giants released DB David Long.

Jets

  • Jets waived DL Eric Watts from injured reserve with a settlement.

Packers

  • Packers released TE RJ Maryland from injured reserve.

Patriots

Rams

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB Elandon Roberts.
  • Steelers placed DL Logan Lee on injured reserve.
  • Steelers released OT Lorenzo Thompson from injured reserve.

Texans

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