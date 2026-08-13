Browns Worked Out DE Za’Darius Smith

The Cleveland Browns had veteran DE Za’Darius Smith in for a workout on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’s a familiar face for the Browns and would give the team some additional depth at edge rusher if signed. Smith joined the Eagles last year but retired. The team released his rights in June.

Smith, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

The Ravens reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year deal worth $35 million, but he opted to back out of the deal and sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings. From there, the Vikings traded Smith to the Browns, and he agreed to a two-year, $23.5 million contract with Cleveland.

The Browns traded Smith to the Lions along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Detroit released him before the final year of his deal and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles just before the season started.

However, he retired after just a few games and was placed on the reserve/retired list.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in five games for the Eagles and recorded 10 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.