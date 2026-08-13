NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, J.J. McCarthy, Terrion Arnold, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears OL Kiran Amegadjie is expected to start at left tackle in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday but still end with about even reps with Jedrick Wills. (Brad Biggs)

Lions Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard forcefully disputed the characterization that losing former first-round CB Terrion Arnold was a “setback” for his defense. Arnold was the favorite to start across from CB D.J. Reed but was going to have competition after an inconsistent first two seasons. “I’m not going to say it was a setback, so to say, because to me, honestly, that’s disrespectful to the guys that’s still in this locker room,” Sheppard said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “What I’ll say is Terrion Arnold had No. 1 cornerback potential, but it was still untapped, you know what I mean? And I’ll kind of leave that at that.” Lions HC Dan Campbell believes this year’s WR room is the best he’s had in Detroit and expressed his excitement for the group. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Packers OLB Micah Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in December. When asked if he could return in time for Week 6’s Sunday Night game against the Cowboys, Parsons said it is a “very realistic” possibility, although he didn’t commit hard and fast to that timeline.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Me and the staff, we’ve got to put the work in. We’ve got to get to the point where I’m feeling great, and we say, ‘Micah, you’ll be in a really good phase.’ Is it possible? Yes. So I wouldn’t say it’s not possible, but at the same time, in these next 10 weeks — 10, 12 weeks from now on — we’ve got to do our part to make it possible. It’s not off the board, but we’ve got to put the work in.”

Parsons thinks that he’s become physically stronger through his rehab process, which is something he neglected while he was healthy.

“I probably was blind to a lot of things that I probably should have been working on that I got a chance to correct and get stronger during this process.”

Although Parsons faces skepticism about how he may play when he returns, he thinks people should be worried about the anger and frustration he’s going to let out in games once he’s back.

“I think when you come out of these situations, you’re either going to be better or you’re worse, and for me, I’ve done everything I possibly can to be better,” Parsons said. “People are worried about the knee. They should be worried about how I’m going to play when I get back. The anger, the frustration, the things that I’m going to have to let out because of how long it’s been since I played. So I think that’s what people should really worry about. How great is Micah going to be when he gets back? Not about when I get back because that’s the short term. It’s about how great I’m going to be, how I can help my teammates, and how far we’re going to go into a playoff run.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy said his thoughts about the team haven’t changed. He wants to stay with the organization after losing the job to QB Kyler Murray . He added the decision was out of his control. (Kevin Seifert)

said his thoughts about the team haven’t changed. He wants to stay with the organization after losing the job to QB . He added the decision was out of his control. (Kevin Seifert) McCarthy on what he felt he would’ve needed to do to win the competition: “That’s a question for Kevin and the staff. I feel like just me continuing to develop and improve is the only thing I’m worried about.” (Alec Lewis)

McCarthy on his relationship with Murray: “Yeah, he’s just one of my teammates that I care for and respect and just like all my teammates in that locker room. So it’s about just doing whatever I can for the room and this team and moving forward.” (Seifert)