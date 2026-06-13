AFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Robert Saleh, Jaguars, Titans, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen recently called second-year CB Jabbar Muhammad, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent, their most improved player this offseason thus far. When asked about Muhammad, DC Anthony Campanile said he’s proving to be “super detailed” and deliberate with his development.

“I think he’s improved a ton but just watching him, he’s really been super detailed with his technique. I think that’s one of the things that shows up,” Campanile said, via John Shipley of SI. “Very deliberate like in the way that he’s practicing, and I think that’s created some takeaways for him and making some plays on the ball. He just always seems to be near the action right now, so he’s really done a great job and improved a bunch this spring.”

Coen mentioned that Muhammad has been making a lot of plays in their offseason program.

“I think Jabbar, he’s made a ton of plays out here. You could argue for a most improved for Jabbar really over the last year,” Coen said. “A guy that really spent the majority of the time last year on practice squad and giving show team reps. He’s made so many plays out here. I think we’re excited about what he’s able to do.”

Campanile added that it’s important for Muhammad to continue making plays as training camp approaches.

“This stuff in the spring is great, but it don’t really matter much what you’re doing in your underwear, it’s about who’s going out there and who’s going to be physical when we get back here in the summer.”

Texans

The Texans signed DE Danielle Hunter to a one-year, $40.1 million contract extension this offseason, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. Hunter is grateful to feel valued by the organization “as a person and as a player.”

“It means a lot to be able to come back for another year, playing for the hometown, being able to play in front of people I love, people I grew up with in the city that I really care for,” Hunter said, via Aaron Wilson. “It shows that this organization really values me as a person and as a player. It just leaves me to do my part, go out there and keep handling business.”

Hunter described his offseason process, saying he starts with the fundamentals and goes from there.

“Each year I just start over,” Hunter said. “I start from the fundamentals and just work my way back up. The biggest thing in my career is that, I really want to go to the final game. That can only happen if I pass the knowledge that I have along to the team, my teammates, defensive line room and everybody else, so that we can all play together and have that confidence to make it to the final game.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh on QB Cam Ward : “I think he’s been great. This is the time of year where he has to try things to see what he can and can’t do. And he’s learning a new system and new staff.” (Terry McCormick)

on QB : “I think he’s been great. This is the time of year where he has to try things to see what he can and can’t do. And he’s learning a new system and new staff.” (Terry McCormick) Saleh said that RB Tony Pollard and RB Tyjae Spears are the bell cow backs of this football team and rookie RB Nick Singleton will have to compete to get into that mix. (McCormick)

and RB are the bell cow backs of this football team and rookie RB will have to compete to get into that mix. (McCormick) Saleh added that TE Gunnar Helm looks like “a legit dude” and he is pleased with what he looks like physically compared to a year ago. (McCormick)

looks like “a legit dude” and he is pleased with what he looks like physically compared to a year ago. (McCormick) Titans QB Mitchell Trubisky said it’s great to reconnect with OC Brian Daboll and called his decision to join Tennessee a “no-brainer.” Trubisky also gave praise to Ward for his abilities and for picking up the offense. (Braden Gall)